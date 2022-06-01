Pendle Achieves Market Cap of $8.04 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Pendle has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $824,264.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 224% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,695.14 or 0.08885550 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00442253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032133 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008601 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

