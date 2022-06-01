PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $18.72 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.72.
PMT has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -257.53%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
