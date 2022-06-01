PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $3.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 100,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,699,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.61 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The firm has a market cap of $226.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.