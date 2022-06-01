PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,912 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 2.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,589,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,699,000 after purchasing an additional 281,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after buying an additional 583,525 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,371,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,824,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,334,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 278,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,207,000 after acquiring an additional 334,146 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI stock traded down $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,608. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.37 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.16.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

PKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.84.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total transaction of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

