Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,310,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 24,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after purchasing an additional 326,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,751 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.84. 1,060,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,430,564. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 29.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.20%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.