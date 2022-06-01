Phantasma Achieves Market Cap of $29.53 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Phantasma has a market cap of $29.53 million and approximately $545,253.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,795.21 or 1.00011973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00031350 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

