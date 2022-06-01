PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Short Interest Up 29.1% in May

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,998,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,872,000. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 166,038 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHAS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 295,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,072. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $4.24.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PHAS. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

