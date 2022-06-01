Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Down to $64.76

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.76, but opened at $63.04. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 2,721 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLL. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.65 and its 200-day moving average is $58.90.

Piedmont Lithium ( NASDAQ:PLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.21).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after acquiring an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,476 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 389,680 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 153,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,477.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 135,267 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

