PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.75 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.33.

Shares of NYSE PNM traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.09. 10,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,782. PNM Resources has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.46.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

