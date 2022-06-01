Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $28,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 28,453 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $565.00 per share, with a total value of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $615.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $623.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $531.23 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

