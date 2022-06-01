Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $30.21 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,865 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $30,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

