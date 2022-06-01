Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $31.68 Million in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,878,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,678,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in StoneCo by 1,964.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in StoneCo by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in StoneCo by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after acquiring an additional 234,477 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 804,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 316,958 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of STNE opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

