Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $36,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $16,133,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $664.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $666.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

