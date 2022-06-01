Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 375,473 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $30,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,871,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,219 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $705,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,680,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,359,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMD stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.97.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.15.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,146 shares of company stock worth $6,511,900 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

