Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 103,604 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 103,604 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Palo Alto Networks worth $29,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $502.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $559.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $540.56. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $350.96 and a 12-month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,108 shares of company stock worth $42,628,785 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

