Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 163,153 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 163,153 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $32,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $42.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.33. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

