Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.11.

Shares of AAP opened at $189.86 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.86 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

