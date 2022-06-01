Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.11 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,094 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 398,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,823.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $99,872.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,425.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 77.14 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.03.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $515.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.11.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

