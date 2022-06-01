Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Seagen by 155.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 154,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 93,897 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock opened at $135.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.85. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total transaction of $2,289,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

