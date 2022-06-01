Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Raises Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) by 141.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,511 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,825,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,780,000 after buying an additional 1,185,598 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in MINISO Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 2,799,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,257 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,397,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 33.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,972,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,066,000 after purchasing an additional 492,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.06. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $24.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.13). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

