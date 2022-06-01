Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,336 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,537 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,934,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,658 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 44.6% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,842,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,464,000 after buying an additional 1,184,788 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,452,000 after buying an additional 957,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.94.

NYSE:AMH opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 201,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,194,098. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

