Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,267,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pool news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, with a total value of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 808 shares in the company, valued at $316,622.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.60. 3,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $539.22.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

