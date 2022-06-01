Poolz Finance Market Capitalization Hits $4.67 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00004702 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and $335,633.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,601.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,586.81 or 0.32190171 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00424559 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031751 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,336,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.