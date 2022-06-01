Populous Reaches Market Cap of $8.24 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $8.24 million and approximately $217,598.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,813.84 or 1.00029053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

