PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

PowerFleet ( NASDAQ:PWFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Mark Towe acquired 31,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,243.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWFL. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,602 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

