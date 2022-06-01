Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.89.

PRBZF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$142.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of PRBZF stock remained flat at $$78.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.62. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $78.42 and a 12-month high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

