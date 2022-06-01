Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
PRIM stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $34.02.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $784.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.18 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.
In other news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,165,000 after buying an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,176,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 152,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Primoris Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
