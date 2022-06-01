Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Position Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 248.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.93 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

