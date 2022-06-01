Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 17.7% in May

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ PULM traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,586. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.83 and a one year high of $23.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 1,563.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 249,495 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PULM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Pulmatrix (Get Rating)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

