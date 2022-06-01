Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage updated its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Pure Storage stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $24.01. 8,162,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,894,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.40. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $407,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $3,090,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 463,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

