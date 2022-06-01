PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PVH from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.29.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,276. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.13%.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

