Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$165.00 to C$149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.54.

BMO opened at C$137.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$121.76 and a one year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.30 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.67 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.82%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

