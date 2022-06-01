Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) will announce $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qorvo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the highest is $2.13. Qorvo reported earnings of $2.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full-year earnings of $10.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.44 to $11.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $13.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qorvo.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.35. 59,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.63. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,906 shares of company stock worth $1,160,282. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Qorvo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

