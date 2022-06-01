Radio Caca Price Reaches $0.0013 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 116.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.86 or 0.09129983 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00453827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

