Rajeev V. Date Sells 6,214 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $181,448.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,440 shares in the company, valued at $567,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Green Dot stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 395,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,546. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.18.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.87 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 4.4% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 92,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 50.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,749 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 69.7% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 292,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 120,020 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 88,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.