RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.71. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In other RAVE Restaurant Group news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley acquired 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 131,898 shares of company stock worth $115,126. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 125,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

