Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Real Matters stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $4.34. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $14.83.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

