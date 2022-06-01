Realio Network (RIO) One Day Volume Tops $105,072.00

Realio Network (RIO) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Realio Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $297,441.38 and approximately $105,072.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,590.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,590.26 or 0.32191097 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.15 or 0.00433524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

