Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG)
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.