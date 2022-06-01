Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the April 30th total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,064 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,029,000 after purchasing an additional 52,551 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 154,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Reaves Utility Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 30,781 shares during the period.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

