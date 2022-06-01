Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 145600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$38.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.

Get Red Pine Exploration alerts:

Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)

Red Pine Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wawa Gold Project that covers an area of 6,800 hectares located to the east of the Town of Wawa in northern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Vencan Gold Corporation and changed its name to Red Pine Exploration Inc in March 2009.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Pine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Pine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.