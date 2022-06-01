Red Pine Exploration (CVE:RPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.33

Shares of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (CVE:RPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 145600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$38.76 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62.
Red Pine Exploration Company Profile (CVE:RPX)
