REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) will report $26.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.04 million. REGENXBIO reported sales of $22.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that REGENXBIO will report full-year sales of $152.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $217.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $233.49 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $403.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover REGENXBIO.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.00. 6,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,514. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,588,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,656,000 after acquiring an additional 864,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,070,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,078,000 after acquiring an additional 163,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

