Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Trading Up 4.1%

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) shares were up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.96. Approximately 5,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 826,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Thornburgh purchased 4,500 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $50,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,655.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,895 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Repay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Repay by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

