REPO Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $2.56 million and $14,997.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $820.53 or 0.02597998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.57 or 0.00448238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008212 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

