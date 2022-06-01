Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 114,564 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $14,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

RSG traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.88. 4,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

