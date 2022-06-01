Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Request has a market capitalization of $121.39 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,608.08 or 1.00169562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002026 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

