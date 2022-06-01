RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Stock Price Up 19.6%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 19.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 13,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 9,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.11.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

RESAAS Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.