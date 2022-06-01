Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Roan Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RAHGF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. Roan Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.23.

Roan Holdings Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides financial, insurance, and healthcare related solutions to individuals, and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in China. It offers health management, health big data management, and blockchain technology-based health information management, as well as asset management, factoring, and consumer financing services to the employees of large institutions.

