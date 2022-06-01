Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc. manufactures hemodialysis concentrates and dialysis kits, and sells, distributes and delivers such concentrates and dialysis kits, as well as other ancillary hemodialysis products, to hemodialysis providers in the United States. Hemodialysis is a process which is able to duplicate kidney function in patients whose kidneys have failed to function properly. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rockwell Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

