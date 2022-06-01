Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.75. 74,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

