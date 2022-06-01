Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 2.5% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $61,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,166,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,973,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,441,000 after buying an additional 83,112 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,087,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,597,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.05.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.